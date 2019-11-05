DEA says more than 31,000 pounds of unwanted medications dropped off at Maine collection sites

The Drug Enforcement Administration has released the results from October's Drug Take Back Day.

Mainers had a chance to drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications and e-cigarette devices to more than 100 locations across the state for safe disposal.

More than 31,000 lbs of items were brought to the collection sites in Maine, which led the way in New England.

Massachusetts came in second at slightly more than 30,000 lbs.

The DEA says the amount collected in New England this year was four times the amount collected during the first Drug Take Back nine years ago.