DEA releases results of 2019 Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration has released the results from this year's Drug Take Back Day.

Last week Mainers dropped off unwanted and expired medications to 155 locations across the state. The items are then destroyed for safe disposal.

According to numbers released Friday, 27,680 pounds of medications. This was the second most in New England, only behind Massachusetts with 28,118. Texas collected the most in the United States with 92,551. The least collected was in North Dakota with zero pounds.

It total, 937,443 pounds or 468.72 tons were collected in the United States this year.

This was the 17th year for National Drug Take Back Day. In that time, Maine has collected 380,937 pounds of unwanted and expired medications. That is the most in New England.