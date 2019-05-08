DA faces hearing for alleged violation of Rules of Professional Conduct

The District Attorney for Kennebec and Somerset Counties might face disciplinary action.

Maeghan Maloney is accused of violating rules of professional conduct.

The panel that reviewed the complaint found she had spoken with the Superior Court judge handling the case against Eric Bard without the presence of Bard's attorney.

In 2015, Bard was sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl but his conviction was overturned because of Maloney's conversation with the judge..

Maloney tells TV5 news she believes the matter will be resolved without the need for a contested hearing.

Bard's new trial is set for later this month.

