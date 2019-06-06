D-Day 75th Anniversary Commemoration in Augusta honors WWII veterans

Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of one of the most important days in modern world history, D-Day.

A commemoration was held at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta to honor those who served.

"Operation Overlord, D-Day, June 6th, 1994, was the largest amphibious invasion in military history, ever," said Cpt. Jonathan D. Bratten, Maine National Guard's Historian. "It was a massive gamble throwing really this massive amount of ships, aircraft, and personnel against these well prepared defenses, really hoping that this was going to be the moment where we could break into Europe."

"It sort of spells the death knell for Nazi Germany, so it's this really critical moment in history."

Honor Flight Maine hosted the event to commemorate the greatest generation.

WWII Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Rene Theriault was among the brave who stormed Normandy.

"I was in the second wave on Omaha Beach, and I stayed with it all the way through Germany," said Theriault.

"At 18 years old, it was quite a sight to see because there was a lot of them that died drowning. They jumped off the barge in deeper water with all their equipment and couldn't come up. I was lucky; I jumped off the side of the boat in about 4 feet of water and could walk."

He's very humble about his service saying he was only part of something much bigger than himself.

"I'm only a very small percentage of the difference it made because there were thousands and thousands of us, so I don't feel one more or one less made that much difference, but I did what I was supposed to do," said Theriault.

And he has words of wisdom he's learned in nearly 94 years of life.

"I feel that the past is the past is the way I am now," said Theriault. "I don't need to look at it and worry about where I was then. I'm looking forward, I'm not looking back."