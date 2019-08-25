Cyclist 2,000 mile journey comes to an end

A journey more than 2,000 miles has come to an end in portland for a man raising awareness for melanoma.

Brad Pollen has been riding his bike for three months from Seattle, Washington along the Canadian border and now ends in Portland.

Brad's sister Barbie lost her battle with skin cancer last year.

He said the journey was his sister's idea and now as he comes to the end he says he's proud to do the ride in her sister's name.

"For the six and a half years, she got up every day, start a new day anew,” says Brad Pollen. “She was bright and cheery, her light shined through. and it's - the bike trip's the same way, you gotta get up every day and start anew, you gotta not get down by all the things that are going on."

Pollen's fundraising goal is to raise more than $44,444.

He says it’s because that's when barbie turned 44 on April 4th, 2004.