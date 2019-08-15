Cutler man accused of killing woman in 2014 crash will go back to prison

In 2014, Scott Ramsdell of Cutler crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head on after leaving a methadone clinic.

Denise Golding of Eddington died in the crash.

Ramsdell served two years in prison then was released on probation.

But he violated his conditions of release, twice.

Once for theft, a second for use of methamphetamine.

A judge ruled Thursday, Ramsdell will go back to prison for 15 months.

Golding's parents were in court and say they hope Ramsdell can get his life together.

Donna Oliver, Denise Golding's mother says, "I hope he could turn his life around and get some help. Denise was a person who did a lot of volunteer work. I was hoping maybe he could turn around and do something having lost her, but it hasn't happened."

District Attorney, Marianne Lynch says, "I really appreciate their willingness to speak about the significance and importance of drug driving. We are seeing that more and more in this community."

Ramsdell will likely be granted some sort of drug treatment while in custody.

He will resume probation after his sentence is served.