Customers reportedly out thousands of dollars because of fake Machias business

Some folks are out thousands of dollars after purchasing horse trailers from a fake business in Machias.

Machias Valley News reports an alleged business operating under the name Equine Station LLC lists its address as 36 Broadway in Machias and responds to customers stating it ships from Machias zip code 04654.

The paper reports there is no such address, and the state has no record of a business by that name.

They say employees at the town office responded to phone calls and an office visit from people who came to the area after purchasing a trailer from the company and couldn't locate them.

These customers reportedly paid in advance.

Anyone concerned about a transaction with this business should contact the Maine Office of the State Auditor by calling 624-6250, or you can email fraud.stateauditor@maine.gov.