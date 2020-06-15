Customers line up and wait to get into newly reopened T.J. Maxx store in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) As certain retail stores begin to reopen -- many customers are jumping in line.
Even if it's for two hours.
There were a lot of customers lined up outside the T.J. Maxx in Bangor Monday.
70 customers are allowed in at a time.
Many of those waiting were not wearing masks.
By 12:45 the line had doubled.
Folks were waiting in line two hours or more to get in the store.
Reporter Brianna Bires snapped a photo of the T.J. Maxx in Ellsworth.
She says she waited for an hour and a half to get inside.