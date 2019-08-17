Customer Appreciation Day at Maine Military Supply Inc.

It was all about you, the customer, at the 2nd annual customer appreciation day at Maine Military Supply in Holden.

The outdoor sporting goods store had a variety of prizes to win, discounts, and activities all to give back to their loyal patrons.

5 teams competed in a paintball tournament, for cash prizes and more.

Maine Veterans project was also at the event collecting donations for charity.

“The one thing that we always come back to is customers are first, and it’s about the customer,” says Ryan Nyer, the owner. “So we came up with this concept last year, wondering what do we do to show the customers we really do appreciate them coming to our store. They have their freedom of choice to shop anywhere and we want to make them feel that we appreciate their business. Hopefully, the customers do appreciate that and come again next year.”

To find out more about Maine Military Supply’s upcoming events, follow them on Facebook.