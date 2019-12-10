Custodian honored with award for going the extra mile

The head custodian of Vine St. School in Bangor was recognized with an award.

Members of the Educational Plant Maintenance Association of Maine visited the school to present the A. Burleigh Oxton Award for Excellence to Chris Whitney

The award is given to a custodial employee who shows exemplary job performance but also goes the extra mile to help and interact with students.

He was presented with the award at a school assembly where students wrote essays showing their appreciation for him.

Lynn Silk, principal of Vine Street School, says Whitney is very deserving of the recognition. “It's every day. Reading with children, doing math, on the walking school bus. And my favorite thing is he meets every child in the lobby in the morning and greets them by name and tells them to have a great day.“

Whitney says he's happy to work with the kids. “It's a fun age to work with. It's hard to stay unhappy here with all these smiling faces.”

Whitney also runs the flag protocol club, teaching students how to properly care for the US flag.

