Currier's Flying Service providing sky-high leaf peeping in Greenville

It's that time of the year where the state is booming with a variety of red, yellow, and orange colors.

According to the Maine Foliage report from the Department of Agriculture, there is a 40-percent color change in the forest.

When it comes to the Northern part of the state, there is a 50-percent change and 30-percent leaf drop.

"Better get up here real quick, as fast as you can. If you miss it this year, there will be another year next year and the year after."

Currier's Flying Service in Greenville took us up for a ride over the Moosehead Lake Region, a leaf-peeping favorite.

"It's just unforgettable. Just the color of the lake, the trees, the shoreline, the wildlife, looking down for moose, it is just spectacular."

Roger Currier, the owner of Currier's Flying Service, has been taking folks leaf peeping for years.

"This is one of the highlights of my life to be able to share what I see every day which really doesn't get old up here. To be able to share it with other people like the Browns, it is gratifying for me."

According to Roger, the end of September is normally peak season for the leaves, but he says right now they are moderate but trust me, it is just as beautiful.

"The colors are always great even though it isn't quite peak foliage. I think this is pretty close to what we are going to get with the weather that we got now. I always enjoy this time of year. The nice cold, crisp days and the nice bright colors around the lake."

According to Roger, the area of Mount Kineo and Lobster Lake has some of the best colors right now.

"It's better than being a bird, to get to see the lake from above and the fall colors, just spectacular."

The Browns are from Texas but spend their summers on Moosehead Lake.

"I just love the mountains. Being able to look in the distance and see a mountain and know that is on the Canadian border, that is amazing, and being able to look directly down and trying to spot a moose and seeing all the logging roads."

If you'd like to take a scenic trip with Currier's Flying Service, they'll continue to take folks up through the fall.

"To just see it from the air makes you realize the mass of lake area and the Moosehead Lake region, and it is America's Crown Jewel as they promote."