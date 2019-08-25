Cub Scout Pack 86 hosts "Touch a Truck"

You may have heard an abundance of truck horns while passing through Ellsworth.

Cub Scout Pack 86 hosted “Touch-A-Truck.”

Kids got the chance to get inside a variety of trucks and meet the scouts.

The event was a way to get donations for future Pack activities and recruit new members.

“With the Scout program, it’s a very family-oriented environment,” says Clyde Ford, the Comm. Chair of Pack 86. “We encourage the whole family to be involved, not just the one scout. Getting them to learn how to work as a team, and how to be good solid kids.”

Over 15 trucks were at the event for kids to explore.

