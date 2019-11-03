Crystals, jewelry, and much more at 15th annual Rock and Gem show

It was the 15th annual rock and mineral show at the Brewer Auditorium.

Jewelry and sculptures made from crystals and minerals from around the world were for sale.

The event was put on by the Penobscot Mineral and Lapidary Club for enthusiasts come together to show off their gems or add to their collections.

With a silent auction and door prizes, there was something for people of all ages.

“We are jewelry makers so we do like the rocks and crystals that we can make into jewelry,” says Stephen Foden, one of the event coordinators. “I’ve gotten pulled further and further in by my significant other Samantha. She got me more and more involved to the point that now we cut stones and also make jewelry out of them. Now we’re getting to the point where we’re trying to get stones from other countries, bring them into the United States and do big national shows as well.”

Over 1,000 people showed up… Needless to say, it rocked.

