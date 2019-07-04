Crustacean racin' in Bar Harbor

"A lot of people come here, they hear about the race, and they can't believe it. A lobster race? Yep, every year." Jeff Dobbs is a town councilor in Bar Harbor and volunteered as an announcer for the race.

The annual lobster race in Bar Harbor is a crowd pleaser.

"We let kids from out of state come, and they get to drop the lobsters. Everybody has a bunch of fun, and the Y makes a bunch of money."

All the money from the event goes to support the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

"The MDI YMCA does a lot of good work here in Bar Harbor." says John Willett, another volunteer announcer for the race.

Local businesses pay $250 to sponsor one of the lobster contestants, and onlookers can place bets on which lobster they think will win.

Anand Nachnani is visiting with his family from Arlington Virginia. "I was just racing lobsters one and two. I put them in which was nice because my mom bet on number two."

William Loos and his sister Adair from Connecticut both dropped winning lobsters in the tank.

"I had fun doing it, and it was just kind of silly watching the lobsters race." said William.

"My lobster won. Number six!" said Adair.

William says he knows how to make them go faster.

"Just cheer really loud."

Win or lose, the lobsters are still likely to end up as many lobsters do.

"I love lobster rolls. Anything lobster really." said Anand.

Noah Richardson also competed in the races and says until coming to Bar Harbor he'd never had lobster. "Yesterday, I went on a lobster boat, and I had a lobster."