Crumbs Cafe comes through for Baileyville community

It started as a dozen bag-lunches, donated by Crumbs Cafe in Calais to the elderly community in Baileyville.

But Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons- who picks up and distributes the lunches - says Crumbs decided on its own to donate nearly 50 lunches, three times a week instead.

Fitzsimmons posted about the restaurant's generosity on Facebook, and when he went back to pick up the next round of lunches, he learned that since his Facebook post, Crumbs had received nearly $500d in donations.

“I don’t think the guys at Crumbs realize what else they put in that bag,” Fitzsimmons said. “They put in care. They put in compassion. They put in hope that this is gonna be done soon. While we’re not quite normal yet, ‘here’s just a little something to let you know that we’re thinking of you’”

Crumbs says between the Calais and Baileyville communities, they are donating nearly 300 lunches a week. If you'd like to make a donation towards the bag-lunches, check out the Crumbs Cafe and Bakeshop facebook page.