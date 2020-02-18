Cruiser struck, officials urge people to remember to move over for emergency vehicles

A state trooper fortunately was not hurt Monday when his cruiser was sideswiped in Turner.

This incident has caused authorities to once again remind drivers of the importance of moving over when you see an emergency vehicle stopped at a scene.

The trooper had activated the lights on his vehicle during a traffic stop on Route 4.

The trooper was seated in the drivers seat completing paperwork when he heard the impact of a minivan scraping the side of his cruiser.

The driver of the minivan, whose name has not been released, was cited for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Maine law requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles where emergency lights have been activated.

The law pertains to police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks.

