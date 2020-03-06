Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast.

A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected.

While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested.

A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.

North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move

North Korea says it has released about 220 foreigners from a quarantine imposed as part of its vigilant prevention efforts to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread around the world.

The country has not publicly disclosed any cases of COVID-19, but outsiders are skeptical it escaped the virus that erupted in its neighbor and closest ally China and has infected more than 98,000 people globally.

COVID-19 has proven challenging to identify, contain and treat in well-off countries, and experts worry an outbreak could be devastating in impoverished North Korea, which has a malnourished population and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

