Crown of Maine Balloon Festival fills up the sky

It was all eyes on the sky at the annual Crown of Maine Balloon Festival Sunday.

Stephen Durham spoke with some of the balloon pilots and has more on how the flights went.

These balloonists are out enjoying a beautiful Sunday morning flight. It's all part of the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest. Even though some flights had to be canceled due to weather, balloon Pilot Derik Smith says the weekend was a lot of fun!

“Its been an amazing weekend, weather wasn't always cooperative, but the committee especially did some really good work,” says Smith. “We had a lot of fun new things going on and the flights we did get were really good flights. The flight this morning especially, Sunday morning's flight it was perfect. Couldn't ask for much better ballooning weather than what we had.”

Smith was named the Pilot of the year for this year's festival.

“Being named the pilot of the year was pretty special. I've been working on this committee since the balloons came and then I got my license nine years ago and to be recognized by my fellow pilots for my efforts and doing good things and being basically an all-around good human being, that was pretty special.”

Smith says while going up in the Balloons is of course fun, it's the people that make this festival really special.

All my ballooning friends come back. You basically spend a year apart and you get to come back together and you share your stories of things that have gone on in the past year. Sometimes you tell the same ole stories cause that's how pilots are. It's the balloon family, that's the best part.”

One balloon family friend traveled quite the distance for the festival. All the way from the UK!

“It's our first visit here. We've had a fantastic time,” says John Viner, a visiter from the UK. “Fabulous people, we've been well looked after, excellent flying and great landowners who let us land in their front gardens.”

There were 14 balloons that participated in this year's event. And they are already looking forward to floating around The County next year.

