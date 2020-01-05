Crowd packs auditorium for memorial ceremony of Scarborough attack victim

A crowd packed the auditorium of the Scarborough High School on Sunday for a memorial ceremony for Jim Pearson, the 82-year-old man who was attacked and killed outside his own home Dec. 15, 2019.

During some of his life in Maine, Pearson joined the Navy Reserves, served in the Scarborough Police Department and taught at Gorham High School before retiring as a Christmas tree farmer.

"He made our days, yes, even our lives better because he entered it," said Dwayne Hopkins, a Scarborough chaplain. "He made us smile with his humor and made our days brighter with his singing and his whistling."

At the ceremony, the Pearson family announced the creation of the Pearson Family Memorial Fund, which will raise money for students pursuing degrees in education, horticulture, trades or forestry, all disciplines that Jim Pearson either taught or studied.