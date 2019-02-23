Crosspoint Church to hold dinner honoring law enforcement

Crosspoint Church in Bangor is hosting a Law Enforcement Dinner on March 28th beginning at 6 p.m.

This night of service is a small way to pay back the women and men who are protecting our cities and towns.

The dinner will feature a concert by local band Chasing North at 7:30 p.m.,

followed by speaker Jimmy Meeks at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Pastor Gary Turgeon at gary@crosspointbangor.com or visit: http://www.crosspointbangor.com/Announcements/Law-Enforcement-Appreciation-Dinner.