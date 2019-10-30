Cross Insurance Center turns haunted for a night

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor opened its doors to community organizations for their first-ever spooky event.

Kids from local YMCA's and senior citizens from local nursing homes went by in costume to explore their mini haunted house.

It was a good day to trick-or-treat indoors with the cool, rainy weather outside. Cross Center staff dressed up in costume for the occasion.

They say it was fun to set up, and it's a great way to get community members in the building.

Anthony Vail, GM, Cross Insurance Center, said, "Making people feel good, you know, that's what it's about, community groups. We want kids laughing, smiling, and adults having fun."

"What's your favorite part of Halloween?"

"Getting free candy, and honestly almost peeing your pants at almost every haunted house."

"I saw a ghost and a werewolf."

Staff say they plan to make this an annual event.