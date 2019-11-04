Cross Insurance Center loosens security policies for Election Day

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor now has new security policies in place for events, but those policies will not be enforced Tuesday on election day.

The decision was reversed after Cross Center staff was given guidance from the Secretary of State's Office and local officials.

State law requires that voters have freedom to move about and access polls without any barrier.

Metal detectors are in place but will not be active tomorrow while polls are open.

Bangor police officers will be on site for security purposes.

