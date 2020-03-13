Cross Insurance Center closed to help prevent spread of coronavirus

The Cross Insurance Center has opted to close indefinitely to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They made the announcement on social media Friday, saying that the facility will be closed to the public, including the Maine Credit Unions Box Office, until further notice.

Several events have been cancelled or postponed.

Facility leadership posted this statement on their website:

"The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, performers and athletes is our top priority at the Cross Insurance Center. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, so that we can quickly make adjustments should the CDC or local authorities recommend different or amended precautionary measures."

Further postponements and cancellations may occur in the future.

Tickets for events can still be purchased via http://Ticketmaster.com and by calling 207.561.8333 during normal Box Office hours."