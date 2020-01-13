Cross Insurance Center announces new philanthropic ventures and guided tours

There's a lot of new happenings at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

A new philanthropic venture includes donating to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

They'll be donating any clothing or applicable items that have been left unclaimed in the venue's Lost and Found for over 30 days.

In addition, the Cross Center will be holding drives at different times throughout the year for donations.

And they'll continue with their goal of being more open to the public.

The Cross Center will begin offering guided group tours allowing visitors to experience the behind the scenes aspects of the building.

Anthony Vail, General Manager of the Cross Center says, "It's a building that the community was such a part of, the approval process, the construction process, the opening process. So, it's important that the community knows that no matter what we are doing, they are a part of this building."

Tours of the venue will be available to groups of five to 15 people and will be free.

To learn more, visit crossinsurancecenter.com or give them a call at 561-8300.