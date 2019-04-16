Kristen McAlpine, Gala Committee Member and Melissa Houston, Good Shepherd Food Bank were in to talk about the upcoming Cross Insurance Center Gala.

On Friday, April 27, 2019, the Friends of the Cross Insurance Center will host the sixth annual Gala in celebration of our community, its successes and the continuing economic development efforts of the region, highlighted by the hallmark effort, the creation of the Cross Insurance Center.

This year the gala will be donating to regional non-profits who "lift people up" by providing life changing services.

The recipients of this years Good Shepherd Food Bank, OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry, and Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

For more information on the the gala you can go to crosscentergala.com

