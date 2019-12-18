Staff at Cross Insurance Center spreading holiday cheer, supporting Bangor area community

Staff at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is spreading holiday cheer and helping out some local kids, too.

With the help of Penquis, they're granting kids' holiday wishes by purchasing gifts for those in need.

All the gifts will go toward the "Christmas is For Kids" program.

Wednesday was the last day to donate.

These gifts will also go to kids who have not yet been sponsored.

"We had over 1,000 kids enrolled in our "Christmas Is For Kids" program, and these gifts are really going to make a dent in that,” said Renae Muscatell of Penquis. “The generosity here is just really overwhelming and really touching."

"It's a community building. The community is proud of it, and the holiday season is the time to involve the community, especially those kids who wouldn't necessarily be able to really enjoy the holiday season, and this will hopefully help them enjoy the holiday season,” said Anthony Vail, Cross Insurance Center General Manager.

The Cross Center is also collecting new or used adult clothing items from now until January 3rd.

Items can be dropped off at the Southeast Entrance Lobby.

They will be delivered to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter early next year.

