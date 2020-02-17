Cross Center staff loving tournament week

When it comes to the high school basketball tournament, Monday was small school day at the Cross Center in Bangor.

Smaller schools DO NOT translate to smaller crowds.

And the Cross Center staff is there to see it all - on and off the court.

"Everybody wants to be here during tourney week," said Rob Copeland, Assistant General Manager at the Cross Center.

"The enthusiasm this week is the best," said Cross staffer Susie Nutter.

From taking tickets on the way in, selling snacks or programs. To sweeping the floor between games..

Even overseeing the occasional dancing mascot... all action overseen by the staff.

'We have a wonderful staff and everybody's really been stepping up," said Copeland. "We know how important this tournament is to the community and to the folks that work here."

"My wife and I have been doing this for five or six years," said staff member Larry Reynolds. "We love it. We get to talk to a lot of people that we haven't seen for a whole year."

"You'll meet a lot of interesting people and it's just a fun time," added staff member Laurie McCausland.

The crew is far from alone in wanting to be there for the action .

"You take Van Buren, everybody in town is here," said Reynolds. "Easton everybody in town is here. Schenck everyone is in town. You see a lot of people and it brings back memories. This is just a fun place to be."

For a staffer like Reynolds - tourney week is a time honored tradition.

"I remember when I was 10 years old growing up in Southwest Harbor my dad would put me on the truck called the Acadia Express and I would catch a ride up to the old Bangor Auditorium," he said. "I would stay there all day and I would always find a ride home with someone that I knew."

And now that he doesn't have to hitch a ride - there is one more motivating factor for working the tournament.

"We make a little money," he said. "It's fine. It pays for my golf."