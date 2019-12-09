Crochet artist puts smiles on kids faces this Christmas

The Penquis office in Bangor was full of crocheted characters Monday morning.

Bonnie Trafton is a gifted crotchet artist, and for the past three years, she has created toys for kids in need.

This year, she outdid herself by handcrafting 125 unique toys from the classics like Mickey Mouse to some newer characters like Chase from Paw Patrol.

Trafton says she has no grand kids, so she loves to imagine each child who receives one of her creations as her own.

She says, "I get more out of it than they do. I really do. I believe that because I just enjoy it. I do it everyday, summer included, all year long. I just have great fun. It give me at my age, a reason to get out of bed in the morning."

Trafton says she's going to continue crocheting as long as she's able.

She's always in need of yarn. Anyone interested in donating can call Penquis.