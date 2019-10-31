Criterion Theatre presents Mandy Patinkin's Diaries

On November 3rd the Criterion Theatre will host the Maine debut of Mandy Patinkin's Diaries.

Mandy Patinkin, the Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor will preform an electrifying concert with never before seen material.

The show will be start at 3PM, at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. You can buy your tickets for $61.50 at https://criteriontheatre.showare.com.

Amy Roeder, Executive Director of the Criterion Theatre, sat down TV5's Joy Hollowell for a preview during our Morning News on Thursday.