Crews working to rescue men stuck in boat on the Penobscot River

Several rescue crews are on the scene Monday evening of what appears to be a water rescue on the Penobscot River near Broad Street in Bradley.

Officials say that four people are stuck in a boat at this time on the Penobscot River.

We're told three men and a game warden who went out to rescue the men is in the boat at this time.

We do not know what caused their boat to get stuck.

We're told the Coast Guard has been called in to help.

But we are still waiting to hear more details on that.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as we gather more information.