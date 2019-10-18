Crews working hard to restore power after storm

Crews from all across the state were out in full force trying to restore power after yesterdays Nor'easter...

"Not only do we have a full complement of internal crews but we have contractors and assistance from as far away as Canada that has come in to help us."

According to Emera Maine, Hancock and Washington Counties experienced the most damage with fallen trees and downed lines.

"The damage in Hancock and Washington County is substantial."

75-percent of Emera crews were in those counties today trying to restore power to the area.

"We expect by the end of day Friday that we all have resolved all outages in Bangor and the northern Penobscot area but we do expect that some customers in Hancock and Washington County will likely be working to reconnect them over the weekend."

Along with line crews, tree crews were also working hard to get tress out of the way to try and reconnect customers.

"If the public still sees any lines down and they have not reported them they should make sure to get in touch with us so that we can quickly address those as quickly as possible."

"We would encourage you, especially if you see that your neighbor does have the lights on and you have not yet called to report your outage, please give us a call and let us know you are experiencing an outage."

Emera will continue to update the live outage restoration map over the weekend.

