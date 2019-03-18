Crews working hard in Bangor to solve pothole problem

Spring is near, and that means pothole season.

Many roads in Bangor seem to have really taken a beating this winter.

"This year is worse. Just for this area in general. A lot of these storms, we had snow, and then it warmed up and turned to rain and then, of course, it freezes right after, and we have been trying to keep up with it, and the roads are paying for it. They're really in rough shape."

Many roads have potholes, cracks, or frost heaves.

At Bangor Public Works, they're working every day to put a type of band-aid on the problem spots.

"Right now, we are using a temporary fix. We are using cold patch. We don't have hot mix, we don't have asphalt. Nothing is available to us now until the hot top plants open up."

We're told crews started patching the roads earlier than normal, but traffic just keeps pounding them open again.

"We don't have enough material to fill every single hole. We look for the ones that are going to kill people's tires and put them off onto the side of the road."

When a pothole destroys a tire, Willett says they try to fill it as soon as possible.

"I've got five and six trucks every day out there, even on weekends we are out there patching holes. We are getting to them as fast as we can. Everyone is reporting them faster than we can get to them. But we keep a list, everyone that gets reported, we go out and fill."

Bangor Public Works reminds everyone to drive safe and move over for road crews trying to patch the holes.

"We know the holes are out there, we are out there trying to do our best to keep up with them."