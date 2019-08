Emera Maine crews are expected to restore power to more than 9,300 customers in Hancock County by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews found a line down near a local substation and are now making repairs to it.

The outage is affecting customers in the Blue Hill, Surry and Brooksville areas.

Company officials say power's been out since about 5 a.m.

