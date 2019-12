A restaurant in Jackman is still standing thanks to crews who were able to tackle a fire in the building next door.

Crews from several towns were called to Spruce Street Thursday in bitterly cold temperatures.

They were able to put out the fire in a building just 15 feet from Mama Bear's Restaurant.

A local company was called in to tear down part of the building and help firefighters get to the flames.

No word on what started the fire.