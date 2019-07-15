Crews respond to small fire on roof of mill in Old Town

Firefighters from at least seven communities responded to a fire at the mill in Old Town.

ND Paper officials say it was a small smudge fire on the roof of the boiler house.

There were no injures.

It happened just after 10:30 Monday morning.

We're told a steam vent line ignited some roofing material.

It took about an hour to put the fire out.

"Small fire, contained to a very small area. These are things that tend to happen when you're restarting things like the mill," said Scott Wilcox, Old Town Public Safety Director.

The fire remains under investigation.

ND Paper officials say this will not impact the opening of the mill.

