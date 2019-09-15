Crews respond to apartment fire in Bangor

A quick response by Bangor Firefighters Sunday night helped keep fire damages at an apartment building to just two of the buildings eight units.

Officials say they were called to Hammond Street in Bangor just before 5:00 p.m.

When they arrived they found smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Officials say no one was inside at the time.

The apartment and the one below it are the only units that sustained damage.

No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.