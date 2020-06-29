Faulty wiring cause of fire in East Millinocket

An alert tenant is being credited with helping to stop an apartment house fire in East Millinocket Monday night.

Crews were called to Cedar Street around 8 in the evening.

Authorities say two people lived in the two-unit building.

One arrived home and spotted smoke coming from the attic. They called for help then alerted the other tenant. No injuries were reported.

A quick response by fire fighters resulted in just smoke and water damage to the building.

An investigation revealed old, faulty wiring caused the fire.

Authorities say the building has working smoke detectors but because smoke never made it to the living areas, they did not go off.