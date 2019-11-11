Crews rescue four men stranded on the Penobscot River

After nearly five hours of being stranded in a boat on the Penobscot River, four people are being evaluated.

Rescue crews responded to the scene in Bradley a little after three Monday afternoon.

Officials say three men from the University of Maine were in a boat when it got caught on rocks.

A Maine Game Warden went out to rescue them, but his boat submerged. He wound up in their boat.

A Coast Guard crew was then called in to help.

Capt. Mike Hildreth, Old Town Fire Rescue, said, "We can't get a boat in this section of the river because the water is so low. A lot of metal, a lot of rocks. Our last resort was to call the Coast Guard out of Cape Cod and they came up and pulled all four to safety."

It is unclear why the men were out in the boat.

Officials say no one was injured - just cold.

They were taken by the Coast Guard helicopter to Bangor International Airport to be evaluated by personnel.