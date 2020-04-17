Crews battled fire at a Portland seafood distributor on Thursday

Crews battled a fire at Browne Trading Company on Commercial Street in Portland Thursday night. The fire went to a third alarm, bringing mutual aid from surrounding communities.

Part of Commercial Street was closed while crews battled the fire, but the roadway was reopened Friday morning.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or how much damage was caused.

According the the company website, Browne Trading Company was established in 1991 and is the only company in the United States that co-brands with producers of caviar. Their Portland headquarters also includes a specialty smokehouse for smoked salmon, fish and select shellfish.