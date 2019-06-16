Crews battle nursing home fire in Farmington

More than 40 people forced out of a Farmington nursing home after a fire.

Crews were called to the Edgewood Manor Nursing Home Sunday afternoon, where investigators believe a fire started in a vent.

Patients were evacuated to a local high school but the spread of the fire was very limited, leaving smoke damage.

"They're all being taken care of by the staff, they all just went with them. They're all safe and sound right now but the key right now is to get them into a safe location to another nursing home and then when we've been cleared into the building we'll go back in."

There is no word when Edgewood Manor will re-open.

One person received a cut on their leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.