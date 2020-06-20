Crews battle fire in Caribou Friday night

Firefighters from a number of towns were called to the scene of a fire on the Bog Road in Caribou around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the Caribou Fire Department said they battled a fire on a storage shed that turned into a small forest fire.

No one was hurt.

A few additional structures were threatened but were able to be saved thanks to to the quick response from crews from surrounding towns.

Officials say with temperatures in the mid-90s Friday, heat was a factor.

However, crews were able to stay hydrated.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.