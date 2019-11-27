WATCH: Crew members aboard the ISS tell us what the Thanksgiving holiday means to them

Right now, half of the crew members aboard the International Space Station are American astronauts who are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

They posted this video on their Facebook page.

In it you can see NASA's Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan, and Caribou native, Jessica Meir.

She shared what the holiday means to her.

"To me, Thanksgiving is all about family,” said Caribou native, Jessica Meir. “I grew up in a family with five kids. As a first generation American, I guess my parents learned pretty quick on how to put on a great Thanksgiving feast. I have a lot of fond memories of growing up and eating with all my siblings, and having a great time. As I got older and lived in various places, Thanksgiving turned into an even broader extended family. I have adopted families all over the country so, I'll be thinking this year of everyone down on the ground celebrating together.”

Not to worry, the crew does plan on eating a traditional Thanksgiving meal in space, which includes green beans, potatoes, and smoked turkey in a pouch.

To check out some of their recipes, including one for cornbread dressing, you can visit the International Space Station on Facebook.

