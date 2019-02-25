Credit union members help to raise funds to pay off cafeteria balances in central Maine

Past due cafeteria balances for some in central Maine are being paid off by a local business.

Kennebec Valley Federal Credit Union has announced it will donate more than $5,500 to help families pay off those accounts.

The credit union along with its members raised the money and hopes to bring awareness about food insecurity.

They'll host a breakfast Wednesday morning where they will present the check to those in charge of nutritional programs at Waterville Public Schools, RSU 2, RSU 18, and Augusta Public Schools.