Credit union branch robbed Wednesday afternoon in Bangor

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Bangor Credit Union Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Down East Credit Union just after 2:30.

No one was hurt.

Officials say a man entered the credit union, made a threat to a teller, but did not display a weapon.

They say he made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a maroon Chevy single cab pick-up.

"There was only one suspect that we are aware of that actually made entry into the bank and made off with some money," said Sgt. Wade Betters. "We believe that suspect was picked up and dropped off by another person. Possibly more than one person inside that vehicle."

Acting on a tip that a vehicle matching the suspects was at a store near the Bangor Mall, several officers responded, but it was not the suspect.

Bangor Police ask that anyone with information about the robbery to contact them.