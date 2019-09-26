Credit Union helps 15 non-profits with fundraising

A local credit union has helped non-profits raise nearly 10-thousand dollars this year by offering a place to park for Bangor concert goers.

Infinity Federal Credit Union donates the parking lot of its Broad Street Bangor branch to charities and other organizations for fundraisers during waterfront concerts and events.

This is the fifth year Infinity has donated the lot through its parking for a purpose program.

Fifteen organizations benefitted.

The non-profits set their own parking prices.

Jennifer Oliveira, the Senior Business Development Manager for Infinity Credit Union says she loves getting to know the community this way.

“100% proceeds go to that non-profit. What I love is when you see different groups especially children they'll be out there with their homemade signs. We've had girl scout groups raising money for a trip, different schools have raised money for basketball programs. It's all about people helping people and we live by that here.”

If your non-profit would like to take part in the program next year contact the credit union.

What follows is a complete list provided by Infinity Credit Union of the fundraisers from this year.

The Innocent Spouse Project $1,125

Bangor Humane Society $370

Dexter Regional High School $860

Dexter Recreation Department $980

Girl Scout Troop # 1123 $520

Bangor Kiwanis $838

BARN (Bangor Area Recovery Network) $900

The Dempsey Challenge $715

Fire Forward $200

Zachery's Project $700

Camp Capellla $525

United Way of Eastern Maine $1,054

John Bapst High School (Football Program & Project Graduation 2020) $250

The Good Samaritan Agency $560

Downeast Horizons $210

The total for all participating agencies was $9,807.