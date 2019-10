If you love all things dairy, particularly cheese, mark your calendars.

The Maine Cheese Guild's annual Open Creamery Day is on Sunday.

18 creameries around the state will open their doors and barns to the public.

You can chat with cheesemakers, meet their animals, and learn all about their traditions.

Times vary at participating locations so be sure to check https://mainecheeseguild.org/?page_id=5145 before heading out on Sunday.