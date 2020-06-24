Crashes close I295 in Brunswick/Freeport area

Interstate 295 was closed in both directions near the Brunswick/Freeport town line because of a pair of crashes involving tractor trailer trucks early Wednesday morning. Northbound lanes reopened by about 4:45 a.m. Southbound lanes reopened at about 6:50 a.m.

The initial crash was reported just after 3 a.m. when a flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned and several of the cars spilled onto both sides of the highway. A second tractor trailer going northbound then hit some of that debris.

The driver of the flatbed told troopers he lost control of his truck in heavy fog, struck a guard rail and overturned.

Police said neither driver was seriously hurt.