Gardiner man in critical condition after crash on I-295

State Police say a Gardiner man is in critical condition after his truck collided with a car along I-295 in Yarmouth.

The crash took place a little after 4 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a truck, driven by 59-year-old Calvin Buzzell of Gardiner, side swiped a car driven by 50-year-old David Mai of Bridgton.

We're told Mai's car slammed into a guardrail then crossed both lanes before stopping in the median.

Officials say Buzzell's truck went off the road and hit a tree.

Both men were taken to a hospital.

State Police say Mai was treated and released.