Crash in Mars Hill leads to drunk driving arrest

A Fort Fairfield man was arrested Saturday night for Operating Under the Influence of alcohol after crashing his truck in Mars Hill.

Police say they received a report of an erratic driver heading south on Route 1A around 11 p.m.

The driver, 18 year old Grayden Griffeth then lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail, and rolled down a steep embankment.

Griffeth suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police add that speed also played a factor in the crash.