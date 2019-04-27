Crash in Ellsworth sends five to the hospital

An officer with the Ellsworth Police Department says an accident sent five people to the hospital this afternoon.

Police say a pick-up truck collided with an SUV on the Bangor Road in Ellsworth around 12:30.

We're told the male driving the pick-up was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the other car had two adults and two children in it. They were taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

"A pick-up truck that was headed towards Ellsworth, and came into the oncoming lane of a suburban that was headed towards Bangor," said Sgt. Shawn Willey of the Ellsworth Police Department, who was at the scene. "They collided. It's all under investigation. We had an accident reconstruction come to the scene, we'll be looking into it and doing some interviews."

Traffic was re-routed while officials cleaned up the scene.

The road is back open.